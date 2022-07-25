Marcus Mumford bringing solo tour to Colorado

The founding member of Mumford & Sons is beginning his solo tour in Colorado.

DENVER — Marcus Mumford is hitting the road solo.

A founding member of Grammy Award-winning group Mumford & Sons, Mumford will launch a solo tour of North America this fall.

The headline run of concerts will kick off with two Colorado dates: Monday, Sept. 19 at Boulder’s Fox Theatre and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

Danielle Ponder will provide support at the Colorado concerts.

A Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at MarcusMumford.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

The tour includes shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Marcus Mumford fall 2022 tour

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre*

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre*

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater*

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre*

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater*

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

