Marcus Mumford bringing solo tour to Colorado

DENVER — Marcus Mumford is hitting the road solo.
A founding member of Grammy Award-winning group Mumford & Sons, Mumford will launch a solo tour of North America this fall.
The headline run of concerts will kick off with two Colorado dates: Monday, Sept. 19 at Boulder’s Fox Theatre and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.
Danielle Ponder will provide support at the Colorado concerts.
A Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at MarcusMumford.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
The tour includes shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
Marcus Mumford fall 2022 tour
- 9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre*
- 9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
- 9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
- 9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
- 9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
- 9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
- 10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
- 10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
- 10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
- 10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
- 10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
- 10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
- 10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
- 10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
- 10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
- 10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre*
- 10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater*
- 10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee
- 10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre*
- 10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
- 10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
- 10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
- 10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
- 10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*
- 10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
- 11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
- 11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
- 11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
- 11/5 Portland, ME State Theater*
- 11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
- 11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
- 11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
