Maren Morris announces Red Rocks concert return

Maren Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning country musician Maren Morris has announced her “Humble Quest Tour” will visit Colorado in 2022.

The "80s Mercedes" and "The Bones" singer will perform in Vail and Morrison with special guest The Lone Below.

Morris will take the stage at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The singer will return to Colorado to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket beginning Tuesday, March 8 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, March 10 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

"Oh, how I’ve missed you," tweeted Morris. "I can’t wait to see you out under the stars."

Morris' headline tour kicks off in June with stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and more. Maren’s new album "Humble Quest" is out March 25.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

