x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

Maren Morris announces Red Rocks concert return

Maren Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning country musician Maren Morris has announced her “Humble Quest Tour” will visit Colorado in 2022.

The "80s Mercedes" and "The Bones" singer will perform in Vail and Morrison with special guest The Lone Below.

Morris will take the stage at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The singer will return to Colorado to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket beginning Tuesday, March 8 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, March 10 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

"Oh, how I’ve missed you," tweeted Morris. "I can’t wait to see you out under the stars."

Morris' headline tour kicks off in June with stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and more. Maren’s new album "Humble Quest" is out March 25.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Related Articles

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maren Morris poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The award show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer-songwriter Maren Morris poses in the press room with the album of the year award at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maren Morris performs "Rich" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

Nathaniel Rateliff, Amos Lee, Steve Miller to play benefit concert for Marshall Fire victims