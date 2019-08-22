DENVER — Singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson has announced a Colorado performance this October.

Manson will headline "Halloween with 107.9 KBPI" at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 28.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The concert is ages 16 and older.

RELATED: Wu-Tang Clan to play Denver's new Mission Ballroom

RELATED: Wu-Tang Clan to play Red Rocks on Halloween

The Fillmore Auditorium, located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver, is entering its 20th concert season.

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS