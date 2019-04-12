DENVER — Maroon 5 will hit the road next year for a 41-city North American summer tour.

The Adam Levine-led pop group will return to Denver's Pepsi Center on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges join Maroon 5 at the Colorado tour stop.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. at AltitudeTickets.com.

Maroon 5's North American tour kicks off May 30 in Chula Vista, California and concludes Sept. 17 in Tampa.

The band's newest single "Memories" was released in October in support of the band's upcoming ninth album.

