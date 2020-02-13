DENVER — The first-ever national tour of "The Masked Singer" will visit Colorado this summer.

Based on the hit television show, the live stage event will come to Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Wednesday, July 15.

Tour organizers say "audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages."

“'The Masked Singer' national tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring 'The Masked Singer' and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at FOX Entertainment.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop are on sale now at LiveNation.com and AXS.com.

Presented by Live Nation, the national tour kicks off May 28 in Detroit and will stop in more than 45 cities over the summer.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

