x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

Master P, Mike Epps to team for autumn Red Rocks concert

Mike Epps will host a Red Rocks concert with Master P and friends.

More Videos

MORRISON, Colo. — The last remaining dates on the 2022 Red Rocks calendar are filling up.

Master P and Mike Epps have announced a No Limit Reunion at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The concert will feature Master P and friends and will be hosted by Mike Epps.

Tickets for the all-ages October concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $59.95 to $129.50 plus applicable service charges.

The 2022 Red Rocks concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

RELATED: Red Rocks: Here's the 2022 concert schedule

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Master P performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out