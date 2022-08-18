Master P, Mike Epps to team for autumn Red Rocks concert

Mike Epps will host a Red Rocks concert with Master P and friends.

MORRISON, Colo. — The last remaining dates on the 2022 Red Rocks calendar are filling up.

Master P and Mike Epps have announced a No Limit Reunion at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The concert will feature Master P and friends and will be hosted by Mike Epps.

Tickets for the all-ages October concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $59.95 to $129.50 plus applicable service charges.

The 2022 Red Rocks concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

NEW SHOW: Make ’Em Say Uhh! @MasterPMiller & @TheRealMikeEpps take over #RedRocksCO Oct. 26, 2022 💥 Tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/k3S6EToL55 — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) August 16, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

