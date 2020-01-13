DENVER — Multi-platinum rock group Matchbox Twenty is preparing to hit the road for their first tour in three years.

The Rob Thomas-led band will bring their North American tour to Denver on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Wallflowers will join Matchbox Twenty at the 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center concert.

Tickets for the Colorado show go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and PepsiCenter.com.

Matchbox Twenty fan club members can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. at MatchboxTwenty.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

The 50-date “Matchbox Twenty 2020” kicks off July 17 in Bethlehem, Penn. and concludes Sept. 28 in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Matchbox Twenty - 2020 Tour Announcement

Consisting of Kyle Cook, Paul Doucette, Rob Thomas, and Brian Yale, Matchbox Twenty has sold over 40 million records. The group is known for their classic songs “Real World,” “Back 2 Good," “Push," “3AM,” “Bent” and “If You’re Gone.”

Rob Thomas, Kyle Cook, Brian Yale and Paul Doucette with Matchbox Twenty performs during the Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 13, 2017, in Atlanta.

Katie Darby/Invision/AP

Matchbox Twenty will embrace nostalgia with hits from the "Mad Season" album, as well as other fan favorites like "Unwell," according to USA Today.

The 2020 tour marks the band's first since 2017.

