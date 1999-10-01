Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin team for Colorado arena concert

DENVER — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are teaming for a cross-country summer tour that will include a stop in Denver.
Featuring Grammy Award-nominated collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy Award-winner Kirk Franklin, the 37-city "Kingdom" tour arrives at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
The tour, which also includes special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires, launches in June in Miami before ending in Denver.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
KINGDOM TOUR DATES
- Wed Jun 01 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
- Thu Jun 02 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Sat Jun 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
- Sun Jun 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Tue Jun 07 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- Thu Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri Jun 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sun Jun 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Tue Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Thu Jun 16 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri Jun 17 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sat Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Jun 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Tue Jun 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Wed Jun 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Thu Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
- Sat Jun 25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sun Jun 26 – Chicago, IL– Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Tue Jun 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Thu Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Jul 01 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- Sat Jul 02 – Jackson, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Thu Jul 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Fri Jul 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Sat Jul 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Sun Jul 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Wed Jul 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Sat Jul 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Jul 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Fri Jul 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheater
- Sun Jul 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Thu Jul 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Sun Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
Ball Arena ends all COVID-19 restrictions on March 12. Fans will no longer have to wear masks and will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event. The removal of restrictions applies to Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth games, as well as concerts and any other entertainment events.
