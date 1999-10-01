Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin team for Colorado arena concert

A 37-city tour wraps up in Denver with special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

DENVER — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are teaming for a cross-country summer tour that will include a stop in Denver.

Featuring Grammy Award-nominated collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy Award-winner Kirk Franklin, the 37-city "Kingdom" tour arrives at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The tour, which also includes special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires, launches in June in Miami before ending in Denver.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

KINGDOM TOUR DATES

Wed Jun 01 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Thu Jun 02 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Jun 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sun Jun 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 07 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Thu Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jun 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jun 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jun 16 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jun 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Jun 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Sat Jun 25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Jun 26 – Chicago, IL– Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 01 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 02 – Jackson, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Jul 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Jul 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Jul 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sun Jul 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Jul 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Jul 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheater

Sun Jul 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Jul 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Ball Arena ends all COVID-19 restrictions on March 12. Fans will no longer have to wear masks and will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event. The removal of restrictions applies to Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth games, as well as concerts and any other entertainment events.

