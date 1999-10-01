Megadeth, Lamb of God to co-headline concert at Ball Arena

Trivium and In Flames will also join the rescheduled 'Metal Tour of the Year' later this year.

DENVER — Heavy metals bands Megadeth and Lamb of God have rescheduled their co-headlining tour of North America including a stop in Colorado.

The bands will bring "The Metal Tour of the Year" to Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Special guests Trivium and In Flames will also be performing.

The Colorado tour stop was originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, Aug. 20 in Austin and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City on Saturday, Oct. 2.

All previously purchased tickets for the 2020 Ball Arena concert will be honored at this year's show. Tickets and VIP packages for all artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The re-scheduled @Megadeth & Lamb of God co-headline dates with special guests @TriviumOfficial & @InFlames_SWE are announced and will be back on-sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00am local time.



For dates, tickets and VIP packages go to: https://t.co/MEJ8Kc2G0E pic.twitter.com/hJXa2P6awp — Lamb Of God (@lambofgod) May 4, 2021

Fueled by Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, this year's tour will be Megadeth's first in North America since 2017.

"Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon?" said Mustaine. "That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!"

"It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors - the whole damn enchilada," said Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe. "ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE."

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

