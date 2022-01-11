Lamb of God, Megadeth are coming back to Colorado this spring

Trivium and In Flames will also join 'The Metal Tour of the Year' later this year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heavy metals bands Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a new co-headlining stop in Colorado.

The second leg of "The Metal Tour of the Year" — which stopped in Denver last year — will include a new show at Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on Tuesday, April 22.

Special guests Trivium and In Flames will also be performing.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at metaltouroftheyear.com. Presale tickets and VIP tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Originally announced for 2020, The Metal Tour of the Year was moved to 2021 where it played 29 cities for 172,000 metal fans. The second leg of the tour will visit 23 more cities in 2022.

"It was great to get out on the road for an incredible tour last summer with Megadeth, Trivium and Hatebreed so we figured we'd do it again!" said Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe. "We look forward to hitting new cities with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, who we're happy to have over for leg 2!"

#MetalTourOfTheYear is back! Get ready as we join forces with @Megadeth for the 2nd leg of our co-headline tour, featuring special guests @TriviumOfficial & @InFlames_SWE. Pre-sale tickets & VIP go on-sale tomorrow at 10am local. General on-sale Friday: https://t.co/MEJ8Kckhpe pic.twitter.com/WPjwJFvole — Lamb Of God (@lambofgod) January 11, 2022

Fueled by Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine’s return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, last year's tour was Megadeth's first in North America since 2017.

“The Metal Tour Of The Year was one of the strongest, most incredible Metal tours in ages - it’s namesake nothing but accurate," said Trivium's Matthew Kiichi Heafy. "How do you follow that up? By doing it again - even bigger, even better, and have it play everywhere it didn’t on the first leg. MTOTYII - let’s do this."

