Mersiv announces Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Following a sold-out concert at Mission Ballroom last weekend, Mersiv has announced a new show at Red Rocks next year.

The electronic dance music producer will headline "Journey To Mars" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Mersiv will be joined at the show by Daily Bread, Sippy, Astrolizard, Smoakland Presents: Liquid Smoak, and Honeycomb.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets range from $45 to $80 plus service fees.

A presale begins Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

"Next stop... Mars!" wrote Mersiv on Instagram. "I am electrified to announce that I will be headlining Red Rocks next year on April 6th!"

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

