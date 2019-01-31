DENVER — Bubléheads, rejoice!

Michael Bublé will headline a concert at Pepsi Center on Saturday, July 13, the singer announced Thursday morning.

The first leg of Bublé's U.S. tour begins in Tampa on Feb. 13 and ends in Tacoma on April 6. The Denver concert is part of a second leg of concerts that begins July 9 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Bublé's Pepsi Center concert go on sale Monday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com.

Every ticket purchased includes a standard CD or digital copy of Bublé's new album love.