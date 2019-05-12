MORRISON, Colo. — Musician, rapper and songwriter Michael Franti has announced his return to the Centennial State.
Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The band will be joined by Galactic featuring Anjelica Jelly Joseph and special guests at the Colorado performance.
Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices for the all-ages event range from $49.95 to $87.50.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
