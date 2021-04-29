Michael Franti & Spearhead announce 4 Colorado concerts

Last summer marked the first in 33 years in which Michael Franti wasn’t able to tour.

MORRISON, Colo. — Michael Franti & Spearhead will reunite with the soulrocker community at four shows in Colorado this summer and two more concerts in 2022.

Franti's "Good Day For A Good Day Weekend" begins with a Friday, June 4, 2021 live performance at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

The band will then play Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with two shows scheduled back-to-back on June 6. All shows feature support by Satsang.

Tickets for the new 2021 limited-capacity concerts will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for the Red Rocks and VVF.org for Vail.

“The pandemic has been challenging for all of us, and I want to say thank you to all of you who’ve followed along online as we’ve done our livestream shows, on Instagram and all of the additional online events we’ve put together over the last year,” said Franti. “I can’t wait to see each of you in person again and share community as we return to touring with safety protocols in place and good vibes in our hearts. One of the most important things I’ve learned this past year amongst all the uncertainty is the importance of having good days. And today is a very good day for a good day."

🚨 RED ROCKS & VAIL UPDATE! HEY SOULROCKER FAM! The wait is finally over! We are here to announce our plans for Red Rocks & Vail shows THIS YEAR and NEXT YEAR. Click the link in bio for all ticketing details, and thank you for your patience!! pic.twitter.com/3VY0vz62uR — Michael Franti (@michaelfranti) April 26, 2021

All tickets purchased for the 2020 full capacity shows that moved to 2021 have now been moved to 2022, with tickets automatically transferring to the new dates. Fans cannot transfer tickets from previously scheduled 2020 dates to newly scheduled 2021 dates due to limited capacity and pricing change.

“We just can’t wait to see you there!” said Franti. “We are going to play completely different sets each show and are already putting together lists of classic songs and a bunch of new music for you guys to rock out to. We’ll see you soon!”

Limited Capacity 2021 Shows

Friday, June 4, 2021 7:30 p.m. Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colo.

Saturday, June 5, 2021 5 p.m. Yoga with Michael Franti at Red Rocks

8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 6, 2021 2 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre



Full Capacity 2022 Shows

Friday, June 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colo.

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Galactic will support. 4:30 p.m. Yoga with Michael Franti at Red Rocks 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre



For more information, visit MichaelFranti.com.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

