Michael McDonald is hitting the road for a summer concert tour that includes four performances in the Centennial State.

McDonald will first stop in Colorado Springs on April 6 at Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz at The Broadmoor.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will then perform at the Monfort Concert Hall in Greeley on April 11.

The singer/songwriter will return to Colorado in the summer for performances at Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium on July 15 and Beaver Creek's Vilar Performing Arts Center on July 17.

Detailed ticket information can be found at MichaelMcDonald.com/Tour.

On Tuesday, McDonald announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Chaka Khan, however Khan is not scheduled to appear at any of McDonald's Colorado shows.

