Midland announces Red Rocks concert

The "Drinkin' Problem" trio of Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy is coming to Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — Country music trio Midland is hitting the road once again for a nationwide concert tour that will stop in Colorado this autumn.

Midland has announced a live performance at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

The band will be joined by Hailey Whitters on "The Last Resort Tour 2021."

Tickets for the all-ages Red Rocks show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $40 to $50, plus applicable service fees.

Known for their chart-topping song "Drinkin’ Problem," Midland received Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

