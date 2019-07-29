DENVER — Country music group Midland has announced a Colorado concert set for this autumn.

Midland will headline a show at Denver's still-under construction Mission Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Tickets for the Mile High City performance go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The fast-rising group is known for the debut No. 1 single “Drinkin’ Problem,” which features an intentional nod to country music of the 1970s and 80s.

Cameron Duddy, from left, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson, of Midland, arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

Midland was named "New Vocal Group of the Year" at the 2018 ACM Awards and earned Grammy Award nominations last year for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

The Mission Ballroom, still under construction in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is expected to open in early August. The 60,000 square foot space will be able to hold nearly 4,000 people.

