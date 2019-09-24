DENVER — Seven-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert has announced a return to Colorado next year.

Miranda Lambert's "The Wildcard Tour" is scheduled to stop in Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Lambert will be joined at Pepsi Center in Denver by special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” said Lambert, in a news release. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

Named for Lambert’s seventh-studio album, set to arrive Friday, Nov. 1, the Wildcard Tour will hold 27 concerts across several major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Miranda Lambert accepts the Gene Weed Milestone Award at the 13th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Al Wagner/Invision/AP

