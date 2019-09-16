DENVER — Miss Saigon, the newest production at Denver's Buell Theatre, comes fresh from Broadway.
The musical tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with an American G.I. before they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.
Featuring classic Broadway hit songs including “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream,” Miss Saigon plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Sept. 22.
For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2019/20 Schedule:
Subscription Shows
- Miss Saigon
Buell Theatre, Sept 10-22, 2019
- The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020
- Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Buell Theatre, Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020
- SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical
Buell Theatre, Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020
- The SpongeBob Musical
Buell Theatre, Mar 10-22, 2020
- Mean Girls
Buell Theatre, Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020
- My Fair Lady
Buell Theatre, Jul 15-26, 2020
- The Band’s Visit
Buell Theatre, Jul 29-Aug 9, 2020
Added Attraction Shows
- Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,
Garner Galleria Theatre Sept 4-22, 2019
- Blue Man Group
Buell Theatre, Oct 22-27, 2019
- The Phantom of the Opera
Buell Theatre, Nov 6-17, 2019
- Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre, Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Buell Theatre, Dec 3-8, 2019
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Buell Theatre, Dec 14 & 15, 2019
- RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
Buell Theatre, Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020
- Disney’s The Lion King
Buell Theatre, May 13-Jun 14, 2020
- The Book of Mormon
The Ellie, Jun 9-28, 2020
- Hamilton
Buell Theatre, Aug 12-Oct 4, 2020
