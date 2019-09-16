DENVER — Miss Saigon, the newest production at Denver's Buell Theatre, comes fresh from Broadway.

The musical tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with an American G.I. before they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Featuring classic Broadway hit songs including “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream,” Miss Saigon plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Sept. 22.

For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2019/20 Schedule:

Subscription Shows

Miss Saigon

Buell Theatre, Sept 10-22, 2019

Buell Theatre, Sept 10-22, 2019 The Improvised Shakespeare Company

Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020

Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020 Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville

Buell Theatre, Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Buell Theatre, Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020 SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical

Buell Theatre, Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020

Buell Theatre, Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020 The SpongeBob Musical

Buell Theatre, Mar 10-22, 2020

Buell Theatre, Mar 10-22, 2020 Mean Girls

Buell Theatre, Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020

Buell Theatre, Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020 My Fair Lady

Buell Theatre, Jul 15-26, 2020

Buell Theatre, Jul 15-26, 2020 The Band’s Visit

Buell Theatre, Jul 29-Aug 9, 2020

Added Attraction Shows

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,

Garner Galleria Theatre Sept 4-22, 2019

Garner Galleria Theatre Sept 4-22, 2019 Blue Man Group

Buell Theatre, Oct 22-27, 2019

Buell Theatre, Oct 22-27, 2019 The Phantom of the Opera

Buell Theatre, Nov 6-17, 2019

Buell Theatre, Nov 6-17, 2019 Jesus Christ Superstar

Buell Theatre, Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019

Buell Theatre, Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019 Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Buell Theatre, Dec 3-8, 2019

Buell Theatre, Dec 3-8, 2019 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Buell Theatre, Dec 14 & 15, 2019

Buell Theatre, Dec 14 & 15, 2019 RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

Buell Theatre, Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020

Buell Theatre, Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020 Disney’s The Lion King

Buell Theatre, May 13-Jun 14, 2020

Buell Theatre, May 13-Jun 14, 2020 The Book of Mormon

The Ellie, Jun 9-28, 2020

The Ellie, Jun 9-28, 2020 Hamilton

Buell Theatre, Aug 12-Oct 4, 2020

