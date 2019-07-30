DENVER — A stacked lineup of bands will put on a performance in memory of the late Jeff Austin, the singer, mandolinist and co-founder of the Nederland bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band.

What the Night Brings: An Evening of Music, Remembrance and Community will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Mission Ballroom in RiNo.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Jeff Austin Family Fund.

Austin passed away June 24 in Seattle, Washington. He was 45 years old.

“Jeff Austin’s tremendous impact on our community will never be forgotten," release from AEG Presents said. "So many family, friends, and music fans’ lives were connected and inspired by Jeff, creating endless memories, both on the stage and off.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

General admission tickets are $60 plus fees, and reserved tickets are $120. Anyone 16 years or older can attend.

“The outpouring of support and love has been tremendous," said Devlyn Austin, Jeff's wife. "I want to thank everyone who has supported the fund. It’s truly amazing, and it’s allowed our family to begin processing the unimaginable. We hope that this show will be a chance for everyone to come together, remember Jeff, and enjoy the music and the musicians that were so close to him.”

Here’s who is scheduled to perform throughout the evening:

Bill Nershi

Billy Strings

Brendan Bayliss

Greensky Bluegrass

Hot Rize

The Infamous Stringdusters

Keith Moseley

Keller Williams

Leftover Salmon (Acoustic)

Members of the Jeff Austin Band (Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Julian Davis)

Mimi Naja

Noam Pikelny

Railroad Earth

The Travelin’ McCourys

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Mission Ballroom, still under construction in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is expected to open in early August. The 60,000 square foot space will be able to hold nearly 4,000 people.

