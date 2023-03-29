Pixies, Modest Mouse announce Vail concert

VAIL, Colo. — Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has announced another concert planned for the venue this summer.
Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power will take to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage in Vail on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert will go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.
This is the third North American and final leg for Pixies’ 2022-2023 World Tour that launched in March 2022. Pixies will also be performing at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, May 10.
Pixies are known for songs such as "Where is My Mind?" "Here Comes Your Man," "Debaser," and "Monkey Gone to Heaven."
Formed in 1993, Modest Mouse is best known for its hit "Float On," along with other popular songs, including “Ocean Breathes Salty” and “King Rat.”
Pixies tour
LEG ONE: (various support acts)
MAY 2023
- 4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA
- 5 BeachLife Festival, Redondo Beach, CA
- 6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA
- 8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ
- 9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM
- 10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
- 12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
- 13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
- 14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT
- 18 Teatro Metopólitan, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
- 21 Corona Capital 2023, Mexico, Mexico
LEG TWO (with Franz Ferdinand and Bully)
JUNE 2023
- 8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
- 9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA
- 10 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
- 12 Kemba Live!, Columbus, OH
- 13 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
- 14 Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- 16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC
- 17 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC
- 18 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN (Festival)
- 20 Coca-Coca Roxy, Atlanta, GA
- 21 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA
- 23 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX
- 24 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX
- 25 Moody Amphitheatre, Austin, TX
LEG THREE: (with Modest Mouse, Cat Power)
AUGUST 2023
- 20 Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ
- 21 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY
- 22 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY
- 24 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport, CT
- 25 Brewery Ommegang, Cooperstown, NY
- 26 MASS MoCA, North Adams, MA
- 28 Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY
- 29 TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN
- 30 Salt Shed - Outdoors, Chicago, Il
SEPTEMBER 2023
- 2 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre, Vail, CO
- 4 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, ID
- 6 Pavilion at Riverfront, Spokane, WA
- 7 Kettlehouse Amphitheatre, Bonner, MT
- 8 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
- 9 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC
- 12 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR
- 13 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR
- 15 Oxbow RiverStage, Napa, CA
- 16 Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA
