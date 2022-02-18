Modest Mouse returning to Denver this summer

Modest Mouse is headed back to the Mile High City.

DENVER — Modest Mouse has announced a return to Colorado.

The band will bring its 2022 summer tour to Denver's Mission Ballroom on Monday, May 23. The Cribs will provide support.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

General admission prices for the 16-and-older concert are $50, day-of-show tickets are $55 and VIP tickets are $109, plus applicable service charges.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

More shows in more cities

With support @thecribs (on select dates)



Pre-sale and VIP packages start tomorrow 10am at https://t.co/AjxzPzAgtF pic.twitter.com/LQBusmkm1M — Modest Mouse (@modestmouseband) February 15, 2022

