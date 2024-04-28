Morgan Wallen adds second Denver concert due to overwhelming demand

CMA Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen announced a second Colorado concert due to overwhelming ticket demand.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced Friday that he's adding a second concert in Denver on his "One Night At A Time" tour due to overwhelming ticket demand.

Wallen will now perform at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, June 27, and Friday, June 28.

Both Denver shows will feature support from Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

Wallen's 2024 tour will feature a rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

Tickets for the tour will be using advance registration. Fans can register through Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Country musician Zach Bryan announced in August a concert at Empower Field at Mile High for next summer. Bryan's tour will arrive at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, June 15, with support from Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner.

Morgan Wallen newly announced 2024 tour dates

Fri, April 5, 2024 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Fri, May 3, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* TBA @ !

Sat, May 4, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* TBA @ !

Fri, June 21, 2024 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Fri, June 28, 2024 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Fri, July 12, 2024 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 19, 2024 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Fri, July 26, 2024 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* * @ =

Fri, Aug 2, 2024 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* % @ <

Fri, Aug 9, 2024 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* % @ <

Morgan Wallen previously announced tour dates

Fri, Sept 29 // Saskatoon, SK // SaskTel Centre & %

Sat, Sept 30 // Calgary, AB // Scotiabank Saddledome & %

Tues, Oct 3 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Wed, Oct 4 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Sat, Oct 7 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome & %

Fri, Nov 10 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ % +

Sat, Nov 11 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ & %

Thurs, Nov 16 // Austin, TX // Moody Center % @

Sat, Nov 18 // Houston, TX // Minute Maid Park* # @

Sun, Dec. 3 // London, UK // The O2 > %

Thurs, April 4, 2024 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Sat, April 20, 2024 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* % @ !

Sun, April 28, 2024 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach ^

Thurs, May 2, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, May 9, 2024 // Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium* & !

Sat, May 11, 2024 // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park* $ & !

Fri, May 17, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sat, May 18, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sun, June 2, 2024 // Panama City Beach, FL // Gulf Coast Jam ^

Thurs, June 6, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater & !

Fri, June 7, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater & !

Sat, June 8, 2024 // Myrtle Beach, SC // Carolina Country Music Festival ^

Thurs, June 20, 2024 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27, 2024 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Thurs, July 11, 2024 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18, 2024 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25, 2024 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, Aug 1, 2024 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Thurs, Aug 8, 2024 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <





* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

> Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.