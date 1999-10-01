Morgan Wallen hopes for comeback with Denver arena concert

The country music star is aiming for a comeback after not touring in 2021 following a scandal.

DENVER — Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced a 46-date arena tour, marking his return after facing a scandal earlier in 2021.

"The Dangerous Tour" will begin in February and continue through September.

Wallen will be joined by HARDY and Larry Fleet on the new tour, which includes a stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Tickets for the concert are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. with the password DENVER.

Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" has been a best-seller despite his music being pulled from many country music radio stations.

Wallen also had his record label contract suspended after he was caught on video using a racial slur in February. Wallen apologized for his use of the word.

In October 2020, Wallen was dropped from performing on "Saturday Night Live" after breaking the show's COVID-19 protocols.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

