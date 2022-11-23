Morrissey cancels Colorado concert

The former frontman of The Smiths will not be performing a planned concert in Colorado.

DENVER — Morrissey will not be performing in Colorado on Wednesday.

The singer-songwriter has canceled a concert set to take place Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, as well as a show Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

"Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we cannot proceed with tonight’s show in Salt Lake City and tomorrow’s show in Denver," Morrissey wrote on social media on Tuesday.

"Thank you to the fans for the ongoing love and support while we take a moment to restore and recover. All being well, M and the band will be back on stage in Minneapolis on Friday night."

Concert promoter AEG Presents said ticketholders to the Denver concert who purchased their tickets from AXS or by phone will have a refund automatically issued to their credit card within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at the ticketholder's original point of purchase.

Morrissey first became known in the 1980s as the frontman and lyricist of the rock band The Smiths.

