Motet announces Red Rocks concert

The Denver-based funk and soul band will be joined by guest guitarist Eric Krasno and more.

MORRISON, Colo. — The Motet, a Denver-based soul and funk group, will return to Colorado's most-famous venue for a sixth year for their annual headline celebration.

The concert will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 4. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the socially-distanced concert go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $59.50 plus service charges.

The band is made up by drummer Dave Watts, keyboardist Joey Porter, bassist Garrett Sayers, guitarist Ryan Jalbert along with keyboardist and saxophonist Drew Sayers.

Joining the band will be guest guitarist and co-founder of Lettuce and Soulive Eric Krasno, guest percussionist Jason Hann and guest singers Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, and Natalie Cressman.

Krasno will also open for the main act with his band The Assembly.

Founded in 1998, The Motet has recorded nine full-length albums, sold out venues across the county and have racked up nearly 20 million stream views.

Red Rocks announced last month that it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 person capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22, with the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

