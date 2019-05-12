DENVER — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be bringing their iconic music to 22 stadiums across the U.S. during a massive tour next summer.
The four rock acts will perform at Coors Field in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Tickets for the Colorado concert stop go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
"The Stadium Tour" kicks off July 7 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium and wraps up on Sept. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The tour will be Mötley Crüe's first performances since signing a "cessation of touring agreement," following their 2014-2015 "Final Tour."
"Almost six years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together," read a statement on Mötley Crüe's website.
In a video posted by Mötley Crüe, rapper Machine Gun Kelly says the band is blowing up the “cessation of touring contract” because the fans demanded it.
“Legally, we can’t play again,” said Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx to Rolling Stone at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”
The Stadium Tour dates and cities
- Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
- Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium
- Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium
- Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field
- Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX at Minute Maid Park
- Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park
- Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park
- Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium
- Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park
- Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA atHersheypark Stadium
- Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY atNew Era Field
- Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA atCitizens Bank Park
- Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park
- Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI atMiller Park
- Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI at Comerica Park
- Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park
- Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY at Citi Field
- Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park
- Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field
- Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO at Coors Field
- Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park
- Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium
