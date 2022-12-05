Mt. Joy books two Red Rocks concerts

Red Rocks is planning its next summer of concerts.

MORRISON, Colo. — Indie rock band Mt. Joy has just reserved two nights on the Red Rocks calendar.

The band will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Fans can sign up for a presale password and presale access by registering here.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 9, at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets are $65 to $109.50 plus applicable service charges.

"Summertime under the stars with some of our biggest fans. For us, it doesn’t get any better than this," the band posted to social media.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

