Mudvayne announces Fiddler's Green concert

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Mudvayne will bring its new summer tour to Colorado.

The heavy metal band will be joined by Coal Chamber, GWAR, and Nonpoint and Butcher Babies at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 26.

"The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour is the first headlining tour from Mudvayne in 14 years, according to Kerrang.

Tickets for the all-ages Fiddler's Green concert go on general sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $30 to $75 plus applicable service charges.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

