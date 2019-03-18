GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado's love for Mumford & Sons has been rewarded with a second concert at Fiddler's Green this summer.

Mumford & Sons has announced a second performance at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre set for Friday, Aug. 16.

Tickets for the new concert will go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $40 to $100.

Mumford & Sons' previously-announced Thursday, Aug. 15 show is sold out, concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountain announced Monday morning.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons seen at Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Dana Point, Calif.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

