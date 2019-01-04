GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado's love for Mumford & Sons has been rewarded with a third concert at Fiddler's Green this summer.
Mumford & Sons has announced a third performance at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre set for Saturday, Aug. 17.
Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountain says the previously-announced concerts on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 are sold out.
Tickets for the new concert will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $40 to $100.
Mumford & Sons will have three different opening acts for their Colorado concerts:
- Thursday, Aug. 15: Lord Huron
- Friday, Aug. 16: Tennis
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Milk Carton Kids
