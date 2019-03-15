GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Mumford & Sons' globe-trotting "Delta Tour" will visit the Centennial State this August.

The band will perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 15, along with special guest Lord Huron.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $100.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in New Orleans.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

