DENVER — The first tour from My Chemical Romance in nine years will visit Colorado.

My Chemical Romance will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The celebrated rock band reunited for a sold-out show at the landmark Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, 2019. The band will also play multiple overseas performances in March, including shows in Milton Keynes, England — two of which sold out (65,000 tickets) in under an hour.

The Gerard Way-led group is known for their three-time platinum album "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" and three-time platinum album "The Black Parade." Their mega hits include "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena," "The Ghost of You," "Teenagers," and “Welcome to the Black Parade."

In this photo provided by StarPix, Gerard Way from the band My Chemical Romance performs on Fuse's "A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus" Wednesday, Dec. 1 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Amanda Schwab, StarPix)

