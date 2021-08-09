My Morning Jacket books 3 Denver concerts

The rock band will be in Denver this New Year's Eve.

DENVER — Rock band My Morning Jacket has announced a three-night stint at Denver's Mission Ballroom this December.

The band will headline the River North (RiNo) concert venue on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.

Tickets for the three 16-and-older shows are on sale now at AXS.com. Tickets are $68.20 plus applicable service fees.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Limited fan pre-sale (https://t.co/Ul4kO4tdUJ) and VIP tickets (https://t.co/tHVhL1rYXx) for our Denver New Year's run at @missionballroom are available now with code NYEDENVER. If you miss out, don’t worry - general on-sale begins Friday, August 6 at 10a MT. pic.twitter.com/as6KXkHHXx — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) August 4, 2021

