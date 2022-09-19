Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announce Denver arena concert

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced a December arena concert in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Colorado's favorite rock-and-soul band has announced its biggest holiday show to date.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform "The 7th Annual, 10th Annual Holiday Show" at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Dec. 16.

The band will be joined by special guests Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutierrez at the 7 p.m. concert.

Tickets for the all-ages holiday show go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $25 to $130, plus fees.

Earlier this year, the Colorado Symphony announced Rateliff will join the symphony for its "Imagination Artist Series."

"Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony" is set for two nights, March 3 and March 4, 2023, at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Rateliff will be performing selections from Harry Nilsson's 1973 album "A Little Touch Of Schmilsson In The Night."

"Rateliff breathes new life into this classic album alongside the Colorado Symphony, blending his folk, Americana, and vintage rhythm and blues influences with Nillson’s classic tribute to the Golden Age of American music," said the Colorado Symphony in a release.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.