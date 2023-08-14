Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announce Denver arena concert

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced a December arena concert in Colorado.

DENVER — Colorado's favorite rock-and-soul band has announced its annual holiday show.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform their 19th annual Holiday Show at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Dec. 15.

The band will be joined by special guests Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt at the 7 p.m. concert.

Tickets for the all-ages holiday show go on sale Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $25 to $130, plus service fees.

This year’s event will support Harm Reduction Action Center and EarthLinks, two Denver organizations Nathaniel Rateliff & his Marigold Project are passionate about. The 2022 Holiday Show raised $100,000 for various grantees.

