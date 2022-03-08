Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announces largest tour yet

DENVER — Colorado's favorite rock-and-soul band will return to the state on a new North American tour.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline two concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. The Denver-based band will be joined by Caroline Rose on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Tickets for the Red Rocks shows go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A fan club presale begin Monday.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' new summer tour launches in Oklahoma on April 21 and will include debut performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and Berkeley’s Greek Theatre.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?
NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS TOUR
- April 21—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom
- April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amphitheater
- April 23—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion
- April 25—San Antonio, TX—Tobin Center
- April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall
- April 28—New Orleans, LA—Mardi Gras World
- April 29—Dallas, TX—Toyota Pavilion
- April 30—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater
- June 21—St. Augustine, FL—The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- June 22—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium
- June 28—Lewiston, NY—Artpark
- June 29—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff
- July 1—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage
- July 3—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- July 29—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theater
- July 30—Regina, SK—Conexus Arts Center
- July 31—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre
- August 2—Calgary, AB—Grey Eagle Events Centre
- August 9—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheater
- August 10—Redmond, WA—Marymoor
- August 11—Troutdal, OR—Edgefield
- August 13—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre
- August 14—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl
- August 18—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre
- August 23—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- August 24—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- September 13—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion
- September 15—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall
- September 21—Washington, DC—The Anthem
- September 23—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.