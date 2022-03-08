Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announces largest tour yet

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will take their lauded live show back on the road.

DENVER — Colorado's favorite rock-and-soul band will return to the state on a new North American tour.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline two concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. The Denver-based band will be joined by Caroline Rose on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Tickets for the Red Rocks shows go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A fan club presale begin Monday.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' new summer tour launches in Oklahoma on April 21 and will include debut performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and Berkeley’s Greek Theatre.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

More dates just announced this summer with The Night Sweats. Fan club tickets will be available today at 1pm EST using password FUTURE22 + @marigoldproject package (in select cities) offerings now live at https://t.co/NhM1JqU04q. We will see you all very soon. pic.twitter.com/PHYu3lg9IS — Nathaniel Rateliff (@NRateliff) March 7, 2022

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS TOUR

April 21—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amphitheater

April 23—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

April 25—San Antonio, TX—Tobin Center

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

April 28—New Orleans, LA—Mardi Gras World

April 29—Dallas, TX—Toyota Pavilion

April 30—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater

June 21—St. Augustine, FL—The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 22—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium

June 28—Lewiston, NY—Artpark

June 29—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff

July 1—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 3—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theater

July 30—Regina, SK—Conexus Arts Center

July 31—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre

August 2—Calgary, AB—Grey Eagle Events Centre

August 9—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheater

August 10—Redmond, WA—Marymoor

August 11—Troutdal, OR—Edgefield

August 13—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre

August 14—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

August 18—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre

August 23—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 24—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 13—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

September 15—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 21—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 23—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.