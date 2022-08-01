Nathaniel Rateliff, RZA announce Colorado Symphony concerts

Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA will perform his new symphonic collaboration in Denver in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff and RZA for the next two titles in its "Imagination Artist Series."

"A Ballet Through Mud with RZA and the Colorado Symphony" will be performed at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2023.

"Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony" is set for two nights, March 3 and March 4, 2023, at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Both shows are on sale now as part of the Colorado Symphony's Imagination Artist 2-Packs.

RZA, the de facto leader of the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, said the new symphonic collaboration bridges the gap between classical and contemporary music. The show will feature a full orchestra, spoken word and live ballet dancers.

"This collaboration really came about at the perfect time for me," RZA said. "As an artist, I’m always striving for ways to grow and evolve and when you get a chance to hear your music translated by an orchestra, it’s so fulfilling, the vibration of it, the feel of it. As musicians we strive to inspire or give inspiration to our listeners."

"At the same time, I was inspired to take my own music in a new and different direction and having the opportunity to collaborate with the Colorado Symphony had a huge impact on this project," said RZA. "This music comes straight from my heart and I’m excited to finally share it with the world."

Rateliff will be performing selections from Harry Nilsson's 1973 album "A Little Touch Of Schmilsson In The Night."

"Rateliff breathes new life into this classic album alongside the Colorado Symphony, blending his folk, Americana, and vintage rhythm and blues influences with Nillson’s classic tribute to the Golden Age of American music," said the Colorado Symphony in a release.

"I’ve always felt that music does have the potential to take your breath away. I experienced that feeling when listening to Harry Nilsson’s 'A Little Touch Of Schmilsson In The Night' for the first time and that exhilaration has been with me throughout every subsequent listen ever since," Rateliff said. "When considering where to take my collaboration with the Colorado Symphony, I kept coming back to this album."

For concert and ticket information, visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call 303-623-7876.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.