DENVER — Fresh off of opening for The Rolling Stones at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced two concert dates at the newly-opened Mission Ballroom in RiNo.

Denver's favorite rock-and-soul band will play the venue on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. Mavis Staples will be the opener.

The band, which is scheduled to play two sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this week, is made up of Nathaniel Rateliff, Joseph Pope III, Patrick Meese, Luke Mossman, Mark Shusterman, Andreas Wild, Daniel Hardaway and Jeff Dazey.

Tickets for the December shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. They range in price from $46.50 to $89.50, plus service fees. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music slated to begin at 8 p.m. Anyone 16 years or older can attend.

