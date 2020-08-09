Nathaniel Rateliff to perform 5 socially distant shows at Red Rocks

Rateliff is set to play five concerts at the storied venue from Sept. 15-21. Attendance will be capped at 175 attendees each performance.

MORRISON, Colo — Nathaniel Rateliff is making a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for five socially distant concerts in what will be his first performances in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

The hometown hero will perform Tuesday, Sept. 15, Wednesday, Sept. 16, Friday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 19 and and Monday, Sept. 21. Due to social distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket sales will be limited to 175 people each performance.

Kevin Morby, who was originally scheduled to perform with Rateliff as part of his canceled Red Rocks dates in August, will open for Rateliff.

“We want to get out there and play,” Rateliff said. “We feel so fortunate that Red Rocks is our hometown venue and look forward to having people at normal capacities in the future. But until that time it will feel great to make the best of the current situation, we want to get back to that live energy. These shows will be special for us, and hopefully the fans, as we will have our full production, custom light show and projections that were featured on the original tour that was unfortunately canceled.”

Due to the limited number of tickets available for each show, a lottery system will be put in place. Registration opens Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MT at AXS.com or by calling 888-929-7849.

According to music promoter AEG Presents, the concerts will feature various aspects of Rateliff’s musicianship, ranging from stripped-back moments with just his voice and acoustic guitar to a full 10-piece folk band accompaniment, which includes a string quartet.

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit Rateliff's foundation, the Marigold Project, which is "dedicated to economic, racial and social justice," according to its website.

Earlier this year, Rateliff released his latest solo album, And It’s Still Alright. He was set to perform a sold-out, nine-month tour that was canceled March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.