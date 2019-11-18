Fresh off of opening for The Rolling Stones at Empower Field at Mile High, Nathaniel Rateliff has announced a summer performance at Red Rocks in 2020.

"A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff" will be held at the famous Colorado venue on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Rateliff will be joined by special guest Kevin Morby.

The Red Rocks show "will span from Rateliff stripped back with just his voice and an acoustic guitar to the accompaniment of a full band," according to a tweet from Rateliff.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $45 to $90.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats previously announced they would play Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday July 15, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

