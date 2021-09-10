Needtobreathe, Switchfoot book Red Rocks concert

Christian rock band Needtobreathe will bring its new tour to Colorado in September.

MORRISON, Colo. — South Carolina rock band Needtobreathe and California rock band Switchfoot are hitting the road again.

The bands will be joined by The New Respects for a 38-city cross-country tour set to kick off Sept. 7 in St. Louis.

Needtobreathe will headline a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept.10, 2021.

Tickets for the Denver concert will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $38 to $62.

Limited early bird tickets start at $29.95 plus applicable service charges.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available for The Insiders Fan Club beginning Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Needtobreathe also announced their eighth studio album, "Into the Mystery," is on the way.

"Probably more than any other record of ours, it was a product of what was going on in the world and our environment," said Needtobreathe about the new album. "We didn’t second guess ourselves much or look over our shoulders. Even the spirit of the record was a result of the moment. You can hear everybody’s personality and imprint. It felt like we got this opportunity to make a record like a family."

We couldn’t be more excited to finally get on the road again! Tickets and VIP upgrades for the Into The Mystery Tour with @switchfoot and @thenewrespects go on sale next week. https://t.co/Pk5eUBqivA pic.twitter.com/3e0gCyEB8v — NEEDTOBREATHE (@NEEDTOBREATHE) May 7, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

