'Pop Punk's Still Not Dead': New Found Glory, Simple Plan to tour

DENVER — Pop punk fans, rejoice!
The "Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour" will bring New Found Glory and Simple Plan to the Centennial State this year.
The Warped Tour staples will appear at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The tour had been scheduled to stop at Mission Ballroom in 2020, but was postponed. Tickets for the previous show will be honored this year. New tickets and a refund window will be at LiveNation.com on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
"We are very excited to announce that the 'Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour' with Simple Plan is finally happening!" said New Found Glory.
The Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour launches Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Texas and continues through October.
The Fillmore Auditorium is located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver. Check out the concert schedule at Ticketmaster.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.