'Pop Punk's Still Not Dead': New Found Glory, Simple Plan to tour

New Found Glory and Simple Plan will visit Denver's Fillmore Auditorium in September.

DENVER — Pop punk fans, rejoice!

The "Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour" will bring New Found Glory and Simple Plan to the Centennial State this year.

The Warped Tour staples will appear at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The tour had been scheduled to stop at Mission Ballroom in 2020, but was postponed. Tickets for the previous show will be honored this year. New tickets and a refund window will be at LiveNation.com on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

"We are very excited to announce that the 'Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour' with Simple Plan is finally happening!" said New Found Glory.

The Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour launches Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Texas and continues through October.

It’s been a long time coming and we’re really excited to finally be able to share some exciting news about our Pop-Punk’s Still Not Dead tour with @newfoundglory & special guest @lolopopgurl ! The new rescheduled dates are here and it all starts on August 31st! pic.twitter.com/shX6J7AHwk — Simple Plan (@simpleplan) May 24, 2021

We are VERY excited to announce that the Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour with @SimplePlan is finally happening! As you can see, in addition to the original dates, we have added some new shows that have limited pre-sale tickets available tomorrow at 10 am ET/7 am PT. pic.twitter.com/HwlHMsz36T — New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) May 24, 2021

The Fillmore Auditorium is located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver. Check out the concert schedule at Ticketmaster.com.

