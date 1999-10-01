New Kids On The Block announce Denver arena concert

NKOTB has recruited Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue for a massive 2022 tour.

DENVER — New Kids On The Block is back in a big way.

The multi-platinum pop super-group announced Monday a new 50+ city tour of the United States in 2022.

New Kids On The Block will be joined on "The MixTape Tour 2022" by special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The four acts will launch the tour May 10 in Cincinnati before wrapping July 23 in Washington, D.C.

The tour is scheduled to visit Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales will be posted at nkotb.com.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said New Kids On The Block member Donnie Wahlberg.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

New Kids On The Block's 2019 MixTape Tour was their biggest since reuniting in 2008, grossing $53.2 million and selling more than 650,000 tickets.

In 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Next year will kick off with Salt-N-Pepa dedicating their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

