NF bringing 'Hope Tour' to Ball Arena

NF is one of the most consumed artists in the world, having generated 30 billion streams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Michigan rapper and producer NF announced a 47-date world tour on Friday.

The massive "Hope Tour" will be in support of his new album "Hope," set to be released April 7.

The North American leg of the tour will feature special guest Cordae and kick off on Wednesday, July 12, in Columbus, Ohio. A 16-date European leg begins Sept. 23 in Milan.

NF's tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Fans can register now for a Verified Fan ticket sale for the U.S. and Canada dates. Registration closes Sunday, April 2, at 9:59 p.m. MT. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week at nfrealmusic.com.

The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

NF is one of the most consumed artists in the world, having generated 30 billion streams. He’s earned 39 RIAA certifications, 14 platinum plaques and five multi-platinum honors.

HOPE TOUR - US, Canada, Europe, UK

Get more info and access to pre-sales at https://t.co/McaPILhC2M pic.twitter.com/M4cJNGjTGB — NF (@nfrealmusic) March 30, 2023

HOPE US + CANADA

Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

HOPE EUROPE + UK

Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith

Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L'Olympia

Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle

Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle

Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall

Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.