NF bringing 'Hope Tour' to Ball Arena

DENVER — Michigan rapper and producer NF announced a 47-date world tour on Friday.
The massive "Hope Tour" will be in support of his new album "Hope," set to be released April 7.
The North American leg of the tour will feature special guest Cordae and kick off on Wednesday, July 12, in Columbus, Ohio. A 16-date European leg begins Sept. 23 in Milan.
NF's tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Fans can register now for a Verified Fan ticket sale for the U.S. and Canada dates. Registration closes Sunday, April 2, at 9:59 p.m. MT. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week at nfrealmusic.com.
The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
NF is one of the most consumed artists in the world, having generated 30 billion streams. He’s earned 39 RIAA certifications, 14 platinum plaques and five multi-platinum honors.
HOPE US + CANADA
- Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
- Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
- Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena
- Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center
- Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
- Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
- Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
- Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
- Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
- Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
- Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
- Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
- Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
- Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
- Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
- Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
- Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
- Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
- Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
HOPE EUROPE + UK
- Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
- Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622
- Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
- Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith
- Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live
- Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L'Olympia
- Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle
- Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle
- Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle
- Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National
- Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
- Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
- Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre
- Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall
- Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
