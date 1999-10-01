Ball Arena books first concert of 2024

Directioners, rejoice! The global star of NBC's "The Voice" is coming back to Colorado in 2024.

DENVER — Niall Horan is bringing his slow hands back to Colorado.

The solo popstar and former member of One Direction has announced a concert at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Horan — who will be a judge on Season 24 of NBC's "The Voice" this fall — announced the "The Show: Live on Tour 2024" on Monday.

The tour is Horan's biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018's "Flicker World Tour." Horan will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including "The Show," which will be released June 9, 2023.

Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

The general ticket sale begins Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at NiallHoran.com.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned.… pic.twitter.com/czFRL5V4tg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2023

“The Show” Live on Tour 2024

2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

3/8/24 - Paris, FR - Zénith

3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

For more information, check out NiallHoran.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

