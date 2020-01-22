MORRISON, Colo. — Everyone's favorite Canadian rock band has announced a return to the Centennial State.

Nickelback is playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

The "All the Right Reasons 2020 Summer Tour" will also feature performances from special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified album All The Right Reasons by playing it in its entirety. The popular 2005 album is known for the singles “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me."

Tickets for the Red Rocks concert go on sale Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

One of the best-selling music acts of all time, Nickelback has sold more than 50 million units worldwide.

Nickelback performs at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)

AP

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

