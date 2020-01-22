MORRISON, Colo. — Everyone's favorite Canadian rock band has announced a return to the Centennial State.

Nickelback is playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

The "All the Right Reasons 2020 Summer Tour" will also feature performances from special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its diamond-certified album All The Right Reasons by playing it in its entirety. The popular 2005 album is known for the singles “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me."

Tickets for the Red Rocks concert go on sale Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. 

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

One of the best-selling music acts of all time, Nickelback has sold more than 50 million units worldwide.

Juno Awards Show
Nickelback performs at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)
AP

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.  

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

RELATED: Nickelback gets huge sales, stream boost from Trump tweet

RELATED: Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado’s History

RELATED: The Lumineers announce concert at Coors Field this summer

RELATED: Alicia Keys coming to Denver this summer

RELATED: The 1975 announces concert at Red Rocks this spring

PHOTOS | Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado
01 / 24
02 / 24
03 / 24
04 / 24
Red Rocks at Sunrise, near Denver Colorado, during Winter
05 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
06 / 24
Red Rocks Amphitheater at sunrise, near Denver Colorado.
07 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
08 / 24
09 / 24
The bench seats at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Surrounded by beautiful geological formations, it's one of the best concert venues in the world.
10 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
11 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
12 / 24
Walkway to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado
13 / 24
Rock Formation at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
14 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
15 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
16 / 24
Morrison Road, looking West from the backside of Mount Morrison.
17 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
18 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
19 / 24
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado
20 / 24
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado.
21 / 24
Red Rocks Amphitheatre before an outdoor concert near Morrison, Colorado. This is a main attraction for residents and visitors to Denver.
22 / 24
From Morrison, Colorado. The view West just after sunset.
23 / 24
An aerial view of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado.
24 / 24