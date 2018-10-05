Red Rocks' summer schedule is nearly full, but Nine Inch Nails have grabbed two nights.

Nine Inch Nails will headline two concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 19.

The Jesus and Mary Chain will provide support on the "Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018" tour which launches September 13 in Phoenix.

Nine Inch Nails will be selling tickets for the tour at in-person presale events. Ticket sales to the Red Rocks concerts will take place on Sunday, May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office.

All tickets will be sold in-person only, first come, first served. Fans can purchase up to four tickets per show. Visit NIN.com/Tickets2018 for a complete list of box office locations for the tour.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2018?

PHOTOS: Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 01 / 22 Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 01 / 22

© 2018 KUSA