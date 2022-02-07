Nine Inch Nails' first tour since 2018 headed to Colorado

A limited series of NIN concerts includes a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

MORRISON, Colo. — The first tour from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Nine Inch Nails since 2018 will make a two-night stop in Colorado this year.

Nine Inch Nails announced a series of concerts Monday morning for its first outing since 2018’s "Cold and Black and Infinite" tour.

The 2022 tour features concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3. Special guests for the concerts will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the all-ages Red Rocks concerts will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $85 to $145.

A NIN Presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

The Trent Reznor-fronted rock band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Nine Inch Nails will be playing a limited number of shows in the US this spring and fall. Tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 11 at 10am local time. https://t.co/aNSoYAcLBh



Special guests to be announced for shows aside from Cleveland at a later date.#NINONTOUR pic.twitter.com/YjK24kQ7Ds — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) February 7, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

