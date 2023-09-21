Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre announces its first 2024 concert

A Vermont singer-songwriter will play Colorado's largest outdoor amphitheater next summer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado's largest outdoor amphitheater has booked its first concert of 2024.

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan announced he will play Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 25.

The "We’ll All Be Here Forever" world tour will be at the Denver Tech Center venue with tickets available for $49 to $149 at AXS.com.

A ticket presale starts Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.

"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it," Kahan said on X.

This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it. Advance Registration is open now - you can sign up for your code on my website until Sunday at 10pm PT. https://t.co/6UUV9AE3v6 pic.twitter.com/Te8BR1e63a — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) September 20, 2023

Noah Kahan 2024 Tour

02/08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

02/11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

02/13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

02/14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

02/15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

02/17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

02/21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

02/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen

02/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

04/02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

04/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

04/09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

04/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre

06/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/29 — George, WA @ The Gorge

07/01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

