Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre announces its first 2024 concert

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado's largest outdoor amphitheater has booked its first concert of 2024.
Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan announced he will play Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 25.
The "We’ll All Be Here Forever" world tour will be at the Denver Tech Center venue with tickets available for $49 to $149 at AXS.com.
A ticket presale starts Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.
"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it," Kahan said on X.
Noah Kahan 2024 Tour
- 02/08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
- 02/10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
- 02/11 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
- 02/13 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
- 02/14 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
- 02/15 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
- 02/17 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
- 02/18 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
- 02/21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
- 02/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen
- 02/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
- 02/26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
- 03/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- 03/28 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- 03/29 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- 03/30 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
- 04/02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
- 04/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- 04/07 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
- 04/09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
- 04/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
- 04/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- 05/22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
- 05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- 05/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- 05/29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- 06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre
- 06/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- 06/11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- 06/13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 06/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- 06/18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
- 06/25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- 06/29 — George, WA @ The Gorge
- 07/01 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- 07/03 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- 07/05 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
- 07/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
- 07/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- 07/13 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- 07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- 07/19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.